India News Live Today November 21, 2024: Andhra CM Naidu targeting my mother, sister through 'hate campaign', says Jagan
Nov 21, 2024 12:14 AM IST
India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India's latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country.
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds.
- YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of targeting his mother and sister.
Nov 21, 2024 12:07 AM IST
India News Live: India strongly rejects new Canadian media report on Nijjar killing, calls it smear campaign
- India on Wednesday strongly trashed as "smear campaign" a Canadian media report that claimed that PM Modi was aware of the Nijjar killing plot.
Nov 21, 2024 12:02 AM IST
India News Live: Assembly polls: Maharashtra records 62.05% voter turnout; 68.01% polling in Jharkhand
- Maharashtra recorded a 62.05 per cent voter turnout, while Jharkhand saw 68.01 per cent, surpassing the 67.04 per cent turnout in the 2019 assembly elections.
