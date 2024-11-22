Live
India News Live Today November 22, 2024: Manipur murders: Autopsy of all six bodies done; families not ready to accept them for last rites
Nov 22, 2024 12:35 AM IST
India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
Latest news on November 22, 2024: Members of Kuki organisations hold a rally carrying mock 'coffins' in remembrance of the deceased members of their community who died during unrest in the Manipur (ANI Photo)
Nov 22, 2024 12:35 AM IST
India News Live: Manipur murders: Autopsy of all six bodies done; families not ready to accept them for last rites
- Even after completion of the post-mortem of all the bodies of the six missing persons from Manipur's Jiribam, the corpses remain at the morgue of the hospital.
Nov 22, 2024 12:31 AM IST
India News Live: Stubble burning continues in Punjab amid poor air quality in Delhi
- As the air quality in the national capital was reported to be in 'very poor' category with a layer of smog, the stubble burning continued in parts of Punjab.
Nov 22, 2024 12:29 AM IST
India News Live: ‘Adani is safe even after committing corruption…’: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
- Amid alleged bribery and fraud charges by the US against Gautam Adani, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused PM Modi of keeping Adani ‘safe’.
Nov 22, 2024 12:24 AM IST
India News Live: ‘CM face will be decided after holding meeting’: Congress' Tariq Anwar on Maharashtra assembly polls
- Congress leader Tariq Anwar has expressed confidence of Maha Vikas Aghadi coming to power in the results of assembly polls on Saturday.
