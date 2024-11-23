Live
India News Live Today November 23, 2024: War of words between BJP & BJD over great leaders of Odisha
Nov 23, 2024 12:31 AM IST
India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
India News Live: War of words between BJP & BJD over great leaders of Odisha
- A day after CM Mohan Majhi stated that only one family was highlighted in the state for a long time, a slugfest erupted between ruling BJP and opposition BJD.
Nov 23, 2024 12:18 AM IST
India News Live: Results today on nine Uttar Pradesh, 39 other assembly bypoll seats; counting also in Wayanad LS seat
- With the results of Maharashtra and Jharkhand polls expected to hog the limelight tomorrow, the battles in states in bypolls will have their own significance.
