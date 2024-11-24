Edit Profile
New Delhi
Saturday, Nov 23, 2024
    India News Live Today November 24, 2024: How parties fared across 5 regions of Maharashtra

    By HT News Desk
    Nov 24, 2024 3:58 AM IST
    India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
    Latest news on November 24, 2024: BJP workers celebrate the party's victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Navi Mumbai, on Saturday. (PTI)
    Latest news on November 24, 2024: BJP workers celebrate the party's victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Navi Mumbai, on Saturday. (PTI)

    India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 24, 2024 3:58 AM IST

    India News Live: How parties fared across 5 regions of Maharashtra

    • Experts attribute the Mahayuti victory to several factors, especially changing dynamics of the Maratha quota issue.
    Read the full story here

    Nov 24, 2024 3:20 AM IST

    India News Live: The rise and rise of BJP in Maharashtra

    • With 235 out of 288 assembly seats, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance registered the biggest win in the state for any alliance or party since the 1972 election.
    Read the full story here

    Nov 24, 2024 3:10 AM IST

    India News Live: In battle of permutations, Mahayuti’s decisive blow

    • The Opposition coalition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was decimated in the state elections, with its joint tally at 50.
    Read the full story here

    Get LIVE updates on Maharashtra & Jharkhand election results.

