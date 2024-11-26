Live
India News Live Today November 26, 2024: ‘Royal’ clash in Udaipur after BJP MLA Vishvaraj Singh denied entry into City Palace
Nov 26, 2024 7:07 AM IST
Latest news on November 26, 2024: Clashes occurred after Vishvaraj Singh was denied entry into the City Palace in Udaipur
- The tensions erupted after Arvind Singh blocked Vishvaraj Singh's entry to the temple and palace as part of his coronation rituals.
India News Live: Top general flags ‘problems’ with women officers serving in key command roles, shoots off letter
- The unprecedented five-page letter is by corps commander Lieutenant General Rajeev Puri to Eastern Army Commander Lieutenant General Ram Chander Tiwari.
India News Live: What sparked the royal family clash in Udaipur's City Palace?
- Vishvaraj Singh was named head of the royal family at Chittorgarh fort, following his father’s death, but the ceremony was overshadowed by a family feud.
India News Live: Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.06 °C, check weather forecast for November 26, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on November 26, 2024 here.
India News Live: Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.32 °C, check weather forecast for November 26, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on November 26, 2024 here.
India News Live: Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -17.97 °C, check weather forecast for November 26, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jammu and Kashmir on November 26, 2024 here.
India News Live: Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for November 26, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on November 26, 2024 here.
India News Live: Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for November 26, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on November 26, 2024 here.
India News Live: Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.75 °C, check weather forecast for November 26, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on November 26, 2024 here.
India News Live: Sambhal violence: SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq committed 'provocative acts', say police
- Sambhal violence: Four people died in the violence and scores, including 24 police and administrative officials, sustained injuries.
India News Live: Sambhal violence: Samajwadi Party MP booked, 7 FIRs registered | Updates
- Tensions in Sambhal rose after a court-ordered survey of Jama Masjid began on Nov 19, following a petition claiming a Harihar temple once stood at the site.
