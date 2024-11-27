Edit Profile
Wednesday, Nov 27, 2024
    India News Live Today November 27, 2024: Trump appoints Jay Bhattacharya as National Institutes of Health director

    By HT News Desk
    Nov 27, 2024 7:24 AM IST
    India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
    Latest news on November 27, 2024: HT Image
    Latest news on November 27, 2024: HT Image

    India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 27, 2024 7:24 AM IST

    India News Live: Trump appoints Jay Bhattacharya as National Institutes of Health director

    • United President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Jay Bhattacharya as the Director of the National Institutes of Health.
    Read the full story here

    Nov 27, 2024 7:15 AM IST

    India News Live: Maharashtra CM suspense to end today? BJP, firm on Devendra Fadnavis's name, says no repeat of Bihar formula

    • Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde resigned in a constitutional obligation, but the suspense over the CM's post continued.
    Read the full story here

    Nov 27, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    India News Live: Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.0 °C, check weather forecast for November 27, 2024

    • Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on November 27, 2024 here.
    Read the full story here

    Nov 27, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    India News Live: Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.78 °C, check weather forecast for November 27, 2024

    • Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on November 27, 2024 here.
    Read the full story here

    Nov 27, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    India News Live: Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -20.53 °C, check weather forecast for November 27, 2024

    • Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jammu and Kashmir on November 27, 2024 here.
    Read the full story here

    Nov 27, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    India News Live: Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for November 27, 2024

    • Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on November 27, 2024 here.
    Read the full story here

    Nov 27, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    India News Live: Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for November 27, 2024

    • Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on November 27, 2024 here.
    Read the full story here

    Nov 27, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    India News Live: Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.25 °C, check weather forecast for November 27, 2024

    • Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on November 27, 2024 here.
    Read the full story here

    Nov 27, 2024 6:45 AM IST

    India News Live: Tamil Nadu rain: Cyclone likely to hit today; schools closed due to downpour alert | Top updates

    • Tamil Nadu rain: A red alert is issued for extremely heavy rain in Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai on Wednesday, while Chennai remains under a yellow alert.
    Read the full story here

