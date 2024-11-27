Live
India News Live Today November 27, 2024: Trump appoints Jay Bhattacharya as National Institutes of Health director
Nov 27, 2024 7:24 AM IST
India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
Latest news on November 27, 2024: HT Image
Follow all the updates here:
Nov 27, 2024 7:24 AM IST
- United President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Jay Bhattacharya as the Director of the National Institutes of Health.
Nov 27, 2024 7:15 AM IST
India News Live: Maharashtra CM suspense to end today? BJP, firm on Devendra Fadnavis's name, says no repeat of Bihar formula
- Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde resigned in a constitutional obligation, but the suspense over the CM's post continued.
Nov 27, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live: Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.0 °C, check weather forecast for November 27, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on November 27, 2024 here.
Nov 27, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live: Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.78 °C, check weather forecast for November 27, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on November 27, 2024 here.
Nov 27, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live: Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -20.53 °C, check weather forecast for November 27, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jammu and Kashmir on November 27, 2024 here.
Nov 27, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live: Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for November 27, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on November 27, 2024 here.
Nov 27, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live: Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for November 27, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on November 27, 2024 here.
Nov 27, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live: Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.25 °C, check weather forecast for November 27, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on November 27, 2024 here.
Nov 27, 2024 6:45 AM IST
India News Live: Tamil Nadu rain: Cyclone likely to hit today; schools closed due to downpour alert | Top updates
- Tamil Nadu rain: A red alert is issued for extremely heavy rain in Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai on Wednesday, while Chennai remains under a yellow alert.
