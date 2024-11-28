Live
India News Live Today November 28, 2024: Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra's next CM? Amit Shah's key meeting with Mahayuti leaders today
India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
Latest news on November 28, 2024: Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis. (ANI file)
India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Nov 28, 2024 7:42 AM IST
India News Live: Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra's next CM? Amit Shah's key meeting with Mahayuti leaders today
- Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said he has assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he will abide by the BJP's decision on naming his successor.
Nov 28, 2024 7:27 AM IST
India News Live: Mary Millben calls on world leaders to condemn attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh after ISKCON priest's arrest
- Mary Millben voiced concerns over the arrest of ISKCON priest Chinmoy Das in Bangladesh, emphasising the need to protect religious freedom and safety worldwide.
Nov 28, 2024 7:13 AM IST
India News Live: ‘Adanis aren’t named in bribery charges’: Senior lawyer Rohatgi
- This is the first specific reaction of the Adani Group to the charges detailed in a criminal indictment and a civil complaint by US prosecutors and regulators.
Nov 28, 2024 7:07 AM IST
India News Live: Hemant Soren to take oath as Jharkhand CM today: Check venue, time. Who all are attending?
- The oath will be administered to Hemant Soren by governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar at Ranchi's Morabadi Ground at 4pm.
Nov 28, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live: Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.03 °C, check weather forecast for November 28, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on November 28, 2024 here.
Nov 28, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live: Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.37 °C, check weather forecast for November 28, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on November 28, 2024 here.
Nov 28, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live: Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -20.13 °C, check weather forecast for November 28, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jammu and Kashmir on November 28, 2024 here.
Nov 28, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live: Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for November 28, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on November 28, 2024 here.
Nov 28, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live: Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for November 28, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on November 28, 2024 here.
Nov 28, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live: Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.2 °C, check weather forecast for November 28, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on November 28, 2024 here.
Nov 28, 2024 6:55 AM IST
India News Live: Cyclone Fengal updates: Heavy rain in Tamil Nadu; wind speed likely to reach 70 kmph. Are schools closed today?
- Cyclone Fengal: Storm is predicted to cross the northern Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts, between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram, on the morning of November 30.
