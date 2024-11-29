Live
India News Live Today November 29, 2024: Sambhal violence: Watertight police security in place ahead of Friday prayers
Nov 29, 2024 2:40 AM IST
India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
Latest news on November 29, 2024: Police personnel continue to keep vigil near the Jama Masjid, in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.
India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Nov 29, 2024 2:40 AM IST
India News Live: Sambhal violence: Watertight police security in place ahead of Friday prayers
- Mohammad Alauddin Ajmali, the 'shahar qazi', appealed to the people of Sambhal to offer namaz at the mosques in their respective localities.
News india news India News Live Today November 29, 2024: Sambhal violence: Watertight police security in place ahead of Friday prayers