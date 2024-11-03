Live
India News Live Today November 3, 2024: Rajnath Singh: Number of terror attacks in J&K gone down
Nov 3, 2024 12:44 AM IST
India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
Latest news on November 3, 2024: Defence minister Rajnath Singh says terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir has reduced since earlier times
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Follow all the updates here:
India News Live Updates: Rajnath Singh: Number of terror attacks in J&K gone down
- The defence minister said security forces are vigilant in Jammu and Kashmir and terrorism would be completely eradicated from the region.
Nov 3, 2024 12:27 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Shaina NC questions Shiv Sena (UBT) on respect for women after Sawant's remark
- Shiv Sena's Shaina NC demanded to know the official stand of Shiv Sena (UBT) on women's respect, referring MP Arvind Sawant’s alleged derogatory remarks
