Live
India News Live Today November 5, 2024: Watch: Kamala Harris' native village in Tamil Nadu holds prayers for her success
Nov 5, 2024 8:11 AM IST
India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
Latest news on November 5, 2024: Trump International hotel is seen in the background of the Sphere, entertainment arena, displaying an portrait of US Vice President and democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 4.
India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Nov 5, 2024 8:11 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Watch: Kamala Harris' native village in Tamil Nadu holds prayers for her success
- Kamala Harris' maternal grandfather, PV Gopalan, was born over a century ago in the village of Thulasendrapuram in Tamil Nadu.
Nov 5, 2024 8:05 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Video: IAF's MiG-29 spirals uncontrollably towards ground before Agra crash
- MiG-29 Agra crash: In the footage, the MiG-29 is seen plummeting rapidly in a flat spin resulting in chaos.
Nov 5, 2024 7:29 AM IST
India News Live Updates: S Jaishankar reacts to Khalistani attack on Canada temple: 'Deeply concerning'
- The ministry of external affairs earlier said New Delhi remains “deeply concerned” about the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada.
Nov 5, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.37 °C, check weather forecast for November 5, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on November 5, 2024 here.
Nov 5, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -9.78 °C, check weather forecast for November 5, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jammu and Kashmir on November 5, 2024 here.
Nov 5, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for November 5, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on November 5, 2024 here.
Nov 5, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for November 5, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on November 5, 2024 here.
Nov 5, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.76 °C, check weather forecast for November 5, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on November 5, 2024 here.
Nov 5, 2024 6:47 AM IST
India News Live Updates: From Kiren Rijiju to Arvind Kejriwal, how Indian leaders reacted to Canada temple attack by pro-Khalistani extremists
- A protest by pro-Khalistan radicals turned violent on Sunday in the Greater Toronto Area when they entered a Hindu temple and assaulted congregants.
News india news India News Live Today November 5, 2024: Watch: Kamala Harris' native village in Tamil Nadu holds prayers for her success