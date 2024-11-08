Edit Profile
Friday, Nov 8, 2024
    India News Live Today November 8, 2024: Threat to Shah Rukh Khan: Phone traced to lawyer who had earlier complained against actor

    By HT News Desk
    Nov 8, 2024 5:39 AM IST
    India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
    India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 8, 2024 5:39 AM IST

    India News Live Updates: Threat to Shah Rukh Khan: Phone traced to lawyer who had earlier complained against actor

    • Faizan Khan claimed his phone had been stolen 3 days before the threat call for Shah Rukh Khan was made and that he had filed an FIR with Police about this.
    Read the full story here

