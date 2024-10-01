Live
India News Live Today October 1, 2024: Activist Sonam Wangchuk, supporters detained at Delhi border before entering city
Oct 1, 2024 1:14 AM IST
Latest news on October 1, 2024: Ladakh-based activist Sonam Wangchuk being detained at Delhi's Singhu border (Courtesy: x.com/@Wangchuk66)
- Police have banned gatherings of five or more people in the central part and bordering areas for the next six days in the Capital, citing law and order issues.
