India News Live Today October 10, 2024: Remembering Ratan Tata: A trailblazing industrialist and humanitarian
Oct 10, 2024 1:37 AM IST
India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India's latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news.
Latest news on October 10, 2024: Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, passes away (REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo)
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Oct 10, 2024 1:37 AM IST
- Ratan Tata, industrialist and chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, passed away at the age of 86 on Wednesday, confirmed the company statement.
Oct 10, 2024 1:23 AM IST
- Defence minister Rajnath Singh lauded Ratan Tata’s “monumental contributions to our economy, trade and industry”
Oct 10, 2024 12:07 AM IST
- Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran expressed the company’s profound grief in a statement, describing Tata as "a mentor, guide, and friend."
