India News Live Today October 11, 2024: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar transfers ₹225 cr to bank accounts of flood-hit families
Latest news on October 11, 2024: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
- Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday transferred ₹225.25 crore flood relief money to 3,21,792 families through direct benefit transfer (DBT).
