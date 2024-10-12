India News Live Today October 12, 2024: Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.85 °C, check weather forecast for October 12, 2024

Live
Oct 12, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
India News Live Updates: Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -9.21 °C, check weather forecast for October 12, 2024
India News Live Updates: Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 13.24 °C, check weather forecast for October 12, 2024
India News Live Updates: Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.84 °C, check weather forecast for October 12, 2024
Oct 12, 2024 6:34 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Who is Noel Tata? How did he succeed Ratan Tata as head of Tata Trusts?
- Noel Tata, Ratan Tata's half-brother, was appointed head of Tata Trusts. He has a background in various Tata companies and serves as chairman of multiple firms.
Oct 12, 2024 6:25 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Passenger train rams into goods train near Chennai, 19 injured
- Railway officials said the long distance express train appeared to have entered a loop line, and crashed into the parked good train.
Oct 12, 2024 6:17 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Auroras sighted in Leh: How a solar storm led to this rare phenomena
- A severe geomagnetic storm hit the earth on Thursday, creating celestial lightshows farther south than usual
