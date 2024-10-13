Live
India News Live Today October 13, 2024: Baba Siddique shot dead: How attackers targeted NCP leader in heart of Mumbai
Oct 13, 2024 12:01 AM IST
India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
Latest news on October 13, 2024: Baba Siddique joined Ajit Pawar's NCP in March this year.
India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Oct 13, 2024 12:01 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Baba Siddique shot dead: How attackers targeted NCP leader in heart of Mumbai
- Baba Siddique shot dead: Several opposition leaders have questioned the Eknath Shinde government over the law and order situation in the city
News india news India News Live Today October 13, 2024: Baba Siddique shot dead: How attackers targeted NCP leader in heart of Mumbai