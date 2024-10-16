India News Live Today October 16, 2024: Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.99 °C, check weather forecast for October 16, 2024

Live
India News Live Today October 16, 2024
India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds.
Follow all the updates here:
Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.99 °C, check weather forecast for October 16, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on October 16, 2024 here.
Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -10.07 °C, check weather forecast for October 16, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jammu and Kashmir on October 16, 2024 here.
Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for October 16, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on October 16, 2024 here.
Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for October 16, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on October 16, 2024 here.
Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.82 °C, check weather forecast for October 16, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on October 16, 2024 here.
Omar Abdullah to take oath as first chief minister of J&K UT today; Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav to attend ceremony
- The oath-taking ceremony will be held at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar at 11:30 am.
Chennai rain: Schools, colleges shut in Tamil Nadu today due to heavy rainfall | Details
- Chennai rain updates: Over 300 locations report flooding in the city. Residents moved to relief centres, rescue workers on standby to evacuate people.
Singapore forces scramble fighter jets to escort Air India Express aircraft
- Singapore Armed Forces escorted the aircraft which faced a bomb threat. No immediate statement from Air India Express.
10 flights of Indian carriers receive bomb threats in 2 days; Chicago-bound Air India plane diverted to Canada
- Singapore Armed Forces scrambled two fighter jets to escort an Air India Express plane away from populated areas before the aircraft landed at Changi airport.
