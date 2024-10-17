Edit Profile
New Delhi260C
Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024
    India News Live Today October 17, 2024: Uttarakhand govt issues guidelines to prevent ‘spit jihad’, with fines to ₹1 lakh

    By HT News Desk
    Oct 17, 2024 2:16 AM IST
    India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
    India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 17, 2024 2:16 AM IST

    India News Live Updates: Uttarakhand govt issues guidelines to prevent ‘spit jihad’, with fines to ₹1 lakh

    • Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami referred to such incidents of “spitting in food” as “thook (spit) jihad,” vowing to take strict measures against offenders.
    Read the full story here

