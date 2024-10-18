Live
India News Live Today October 18, 2024: Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.77 °C, check weather forecast for October 18, 2024
Oct 18, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
Latest news on October 18, 2024: Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.77 °C, check weather forecast for October 18, 2024
India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Oct 18, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.77 °C, check weather forecast for October 18, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on October 18, 2024 here.
Oct 18, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -11.41 °C, check weather forecast for October 18, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jammu and Kashmir on October 18, 2024 here.
Oct 18, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for October 18, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on October 18, 2024 here.
Oct 18, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for October 18, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on October 18, 2024 here.
Oct 18, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.37 °C, check weather forecast for October 18, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on October 18, 2024 here.
Oct 18, 2024 6:48 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Gurpatwant Pannun assassination attempt: US charges India's ex-RAW official for plotting to kill Sikh separatist
- The development comes hours after India said a person identified as “CC1” was “no longer an employee of the Indian government”.
Oct 18, 2024 6:24 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Nawaz Sharif after S Jaishankar's visit: ‘India and Pakistan should bury the past’
- Nawaz Sharif, the former prime minister of Pakistan, said he was not pleased by the ‘long pause’ in the relationship between the two countries.
Oct 18, 2024 6:10 AM IST
India News Live Updates: ‘Hardeep Nijjar was a foreign terrorist’: Canada's Opposition party leader questions Justin Trudeau
- Maxime Bernier dismissed the claim that Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the Khalistani terrorist killed last year was a Canadian.
News india news India News Live Today October 18, 2024: Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.77 °C, check weather forecast for October 18, 2024