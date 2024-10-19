Live
India News Live Today October 19, 2024: CM Stalin vs Governor Ravi: What was Tamil Nadu anthem line singers missed
Oct 19, 2024 7:26 AM IST
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi with chief minister MK Stalin (ANI)
India News Live Updates: CM Stalin vs Governor Ravi: What was Tamil Nadu anthem line singers missed
- Singers missed a line from Tamil Nadu's state anthem during its rendition in an event presided by Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi.
Oct 19, 2024 7:01 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Delhi-London Vistara flight diverted to Frankfurt after receiving bomb threat
- A London-bound Vistara flight from Delhi was diverted to Frankfurt on Friday following a bomb threat.
Oct 19, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -11.19 °C, check weather forecast for October 19, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jammu and Kashmir on October 19, 2024 here.
Oct 19, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for October 19, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on October 19, 2024 here.
Oct 19, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for October 19, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on October 19, 2024 here.
Oct 19, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.84 °C, check weather forecast for October 19, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on October 19, 2024 here.
Oct 19, 2024 6:35 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Vladimir Putin praises Bollywood: ‘Indian films more popular in Russia than…’ | Watch
- Vladimir Putin is hoping to discuss a marketing push and regulation for Bollywood in Russia with PM Narendra Modi at BRICS Summit.
Oct 19, 2024 6:09 AM IST
India News Live Updates: India names Canada border police official in terror case amid diplomatic row over Hardeep Nijjar killing
- Sandeep Singh Sidhu, an employee of CBSA and a member of the banned International Sikh Youth Federation, is accused of promoting terrorist activities in Punjab.
Oct 19, 2024 6:04 AM IST
India News Live Updates: India's remaining diplomats ‘clearly on notice’ not to…: Canada foreign minister
- Comparing India to Russia, Joly said Canada's national police force has linked Indian diplomats to homicides, death threats and intimidation in Canada.
