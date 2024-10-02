Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi280C
Tuesday, Oct 1, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    India News Live Today October 2, 2024: Amid Iran's missile attacks, India urges its citizens in Israel to ‘exercise caution’

    By HT News Desk
    Oct 2, 2024 12:10 AM IST
    India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
    Latest news on October 2, 2024: Iran's Revolutionary Guards said a missile attack under way against Israel on October 1 was in response to the killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah last week as well as that of the Hamas leader.
    Latest news on October 2, 2024: Iran's Revolutionary Guards said a missile attack under way against Israel on October 1 was in response to the killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah last week as well as that of the Hamas leader.

    India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 2, 2024 12:10 AM IST

    India News Live Updates: Amid Iran's missile attacks, India urges its citizens in Israel to ‘exercise caution’

    • The Middle East conflict intensified after Iran fired several ballistic missiles at Israel
    Read the full story here

    News india news India News Live Today October 2, 2024: Amid Iran's missile attacks, India urges its citizens in Israel to ‘exercise caution’
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes