Saturday, Oct 19, 2024
    India News Live Today October 20, 2024: Objectionable post sparks protests in UP's Budhana, suspect held

    By HT News Desk
    Oct 20, 2024 2:49 AM IST
    India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
    Latest news on October 20, 2024: Blocking the main road, they demanded immediate arrest of the person who made the objectionable comments.
    India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 20, 2024 2:49 AM IST

    India News Live Updates: Objectionable post sparks protests in UP's Budhana, suspect held

    • Hundreds of members of the Muslim community took to the streets in protest against allegedly objectionable religious comments made by a person on social media.
