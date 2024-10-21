Edit Profile
Sunday, Oct 20, 2024
    India News Live Today October 21, 2024: Haryana govt allocates portfolios: CM Nayab Saini keeps home, finance ministries

    By HT News Desk
    Oct 21, 2024 1:11 AM IST
    India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India's latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
    India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 21, 2024 1:12 AM IST

    • Hayana portfolio allocation: Anil Vij, a Punjabi-Khatri MLA from Ambala Cantt, has been assigned the energy and transport portfolios.
