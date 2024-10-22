Live
India News Live Today October 22, 2024: India launches 4th nuclear-missile submarine
Oct 22, 2024 7:21 AM IST
Latest news on October 22, 2024: File picture of nuclear powered ballistic missile firing submarine INS Arighat.
Oct 22, 2024 7:21 AM IST
- The fourth SSBN, codenamed S4*, was launched on October 16, a day after Rajnath Singh inaugurated Very Low Frequency Naval Station.
Oct 22, 2024 7:09 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Hectic negotiations led to restoration of patrolling rights
- The Narendra Modi government has managed to convince the Xi Jinping regime to restore its patrolling rights in Depsang Bulge area and CNN Junction in Demchok.
Oct 22, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.25 °C, check weather forecast for October 22, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on October 22, 2024 here.
Oct 22, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -9.94 °C, check weather forecast for October 22, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jammu and Kashmir on October 22, 2024 here.
Oct 22, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for October 22, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on October 22, 2024 here.
Oct 22, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for October 22, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on October 22, 2024 here.
Oct 22, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.01 °C, check weather forecast for October 22, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on October 22, 2024 here.
Oct 22, 2024 6:46 AM IST
India News Live Updates: RG Kar rape case: Bengal doctors-Mamata Banerjee meet sees sharp exchanges. Why did medics call off hunger strike?
- Protesting doctors also called off their proposed shutdown in West Bengal health sector from Tuesday till an indefinite period.
Oct 22, 2024 6:20 AM IST
India News Live Updates: ‘ ₹1,11,11,111 to kill Lawrence Bishnoi’: Karni Sena announces reward for gangster's encounter
- The Kshatriya Karni Sena announced a reward of over ₹1 crore to any police officer who kills gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.
Oct 22, 2024 6:06 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Jharkhand assembly election: Congress releases first list of 21 candidates, fields Rameshwar Oraon from Lohardaga
- Former police officer and the party's in-charge for Tripura, Odisha, and Nagaland, Ajoy Kumar has been fielded from the Jamshedpur East constituency.
