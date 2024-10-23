Live
India News Live Today October 23, 2024: Maharashtra polls: Shiv Sena reveals first 45 candidates, CM Eknath Shinde to contest from Kopri-Pachpakhadi
Oct 23, 2024 12:57 AM IST
India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
Latest news on October 23, 2024: Mumbai, July 06 (ANI): Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde (middle) with deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP (left) and NCP's Ajit Pawar.
India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Oct 23, 2024 12:57 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Maharashtra polls: Shiv Sena reveals first 45 candidates, CM Eknath Shinde to contest from Kopri-Pachpakhadi
- The party has repeated several incumbent MLAs from their respective seats.
News india news India News Live Today October 23, 2024: Maharashtra polls: Shiv Sena reveals first 45 candidates, CM Eknath Shinde to contest from Kopri-Pachpakhadi