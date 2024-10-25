Edit Profile
    India News Live Today October 25, 2024: Digital arrest scam: How a fake cop convinces victims to transfer funds to 'clear' their name

    By HT News Desk
    Oct 25, 2024 12:14 AM IST
    India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
    India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 25, 2024 12:14 AM IST

    • In a recent case, a retired army officer was scammed out of 83 lakh in a complex scheme designed to "digitally arrest" him.
    Read the full story here

