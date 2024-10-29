Live
India News Live Today October 29, 2024: Kerala: Over 150 injured, 8 critical, in fireworks accident at Kasaragod temple festival
Oct 29, 2024 6:36 AM IST
Latest news on October 29, 2024: It is suspected that the accident took place when a fireworks storage facility near Veerarkavu Temple caught fire. (Photo for representational purpose only)
India News Live Updates: Kerala: Over 150 injured, 8 critical, in fireworks accident at Kasaragod temple festival
- The injured have been taken to various hospitals in Kasargod, Kannur, and Mangaluru.
Oct 29, 2024 6:08 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Shaina NC: From fashion designing to politics – 5 things about Shiv Sena's Mumbadevi candidate for Maharashtra election
- Shaina NC, former BJP spokesperson, will contest from the Mumbadevi seat in Mumbai, where her main rival is sitting Congress MLA Amin Patel.
