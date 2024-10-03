Live
India News Live Today October 3, 2024: Amid RG Kar rape-murder case, corruption, intimidation allegations rock Bengal medical colleges
Oct 3, 2024 7:06 AM IST
India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
Latest news on October 3, 2024: Junior doctors and others take out a protest march against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor of the RG Kar Hospital, in Kolkata on Wednesday.
India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Oct 3, 2024 7:06 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Amid RG Kar rape-murder case, corruption, intimidation allegations rock Bengal medical colleges
- Serious allegations involve political connections, intimidation, and manipulation of the exam system through bribery and favoritism.
Oct 3, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.52 °C, check weather forecast for October 3, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on October 3, 2024 here.
Oct 3, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.54 °C, check weather forecast for October 3, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on October 3, 2024 here.
Oct 3, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -3.51 °C, check weather forecast for October 3, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jammu and Kashmir on October 3, 2024 here.
Oct 3, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.18 °C, check weather forecast for October 3, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on October 3, 2024 here.
Oct 3, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.88 °C, check weather forecast for October 3, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on October 3, 2024 here.
Oct 3, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.22 °C, check weather forecast for October 3, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on October 3, 2024 here.
Oct 3, 2024 6:29 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk released, says meeting with PM Narendra Modi or President soon
- Sonam Wangchuk said despite facing difficulties due to detention in Delhi, they were glad their message of environmental conservation reached more people.
Oct 3, 2024 6:20 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Actor Jr NTR slams Telangana minister who linked KTR to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's divorce
- Telangana minister Konda Surekha alleged that BRS leader KT Rama Rao was the key reason for divorce between Samantha and Naga Chaitanya.
News india news India News Live Today October 3, 2024: Amid RG Kar rape-murder case, corruption, intimidation allegations rock Bengal medical colleges