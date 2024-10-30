Live
India News Live Today October 30, 2024: ‘Ayushman Bharat, a failed scheme’: AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj
Oct 30, 2024 12:06 AM IST
Latest news on October 30, 2024: Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj at the press conference on Monday. (PTI)
Oct 30, 2024 12:06 AM IST
India News Live Updates: ‘Ayushman Bharat, a failed scheme’: AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj
- The Delhi Health Minister highlighted the success and efficacy of the Delhi Government's healthcare programs, which offer comprehensive and free treatment.
Oct 30, 2024 12:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: People who wanted Jammu & Kashmir to join Pakistan have failed: Farooq Abdullah
- The former CM said India's strength is diversity in unity and "we have to strengthen brotherhood and remove hatred against each other" for peace.
