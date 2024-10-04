Live
India News Live Today October 4, 2024: Union minister reacts to Telangana minister's Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Prabhu divorce remarks: ‘Silence of Rahul Gandhi…’
Oct 4, 2024 6:13 AM IST
India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
Latest news on October 4, 2024: Konda Surekha alleged that KT Rama Rao of the BRS had caused the divorce of actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya.
India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Oct 4, 2024 6:13 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Union minister reacts to Telangana minister's Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Prabhu divorce remarks: ‘Silence of Rahul Gandhi…’
- Naga-Samantha divorce: Ashwini Vaishnaw alleged that silence of Rahul Gandhi and top Congress leaders shows they support Konda Surekha's remarks.
News india news India News Live Today October 4, 2024: Union minister reacts to Telangana minister's Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Prabhu divorce remarks: ‘Silence of Rahul Gandhi…’