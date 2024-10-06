Live
India News Live Today October 6, 2024: SP leader claims house arrest while filing FIR against Yati Narsinghanand's Prophet remark
Oct 6, 2024 7:25 AM IST
India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
Latest news on October 6, 2024: Priest Yati Narsinghanand at the 'Hindu Mahapanchayat' on Sunday. (PTI file)
India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Oct 6, 2024 7:25 AM IST
India News Live Updates: SP leader claims house arrest while filing FIR against Yati Narsinghanand's Prophet remark
- Sumayya Rana said she and other women activists were put under house arrest and later had to register their complaint to the Assistant Commissioner of Police.
Oct 6, 2024 7:13 AM IST
India News Live Updates: 10 dead in Meghalaya flash floods triggered by torrential rainfall
- Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma held a review meeting on the incessant rain and its effects across the five districts of Garo Hills.
Oct 6, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.12 °C, check weather forecast for October 6, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on October 6, 2024 here.
Oct 6, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.85 °C, check weather forecast for October 6, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on October 6, 2024 here.
Oct 6, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -7.28 °C, check weather forecast for October 6, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jammu and Kashmir on October 6, 2024 here.
Oct 6, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.48 °C, check weather forecast for October 6, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on October 6, 2024 here.
Oct 6, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.24 °C, check weather forecast for October 6, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on October 6, 2024 here.
Oct 6, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.61 °C, check weather forecast for October 6, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on October 6, 2024 here.
Oct 6, 2024 6:48 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Yati Narsinghanand triggers row with remarks against Prophet Muhammad; controversy explained
- Yati Narsinghanand's close aides claimed he had been detained in Ghaziabad.
News india news India News Live Today October 6, 2024: SP leader claims house arrest while filing FIR against Yati Narsinghanand's Prophet remark