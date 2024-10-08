Live
India News Live Today October 8, 2024: Congress spent ₹585 crore on 2024 Lok Sabha election, 4 state assembly polls
Oct 8, 2024 12:22 AM IST
India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
Latest news on October 8, 2024: Congress spent <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>585 crore on 2024 Lok Sabha election, 4 state assembly polls (ANI File)
India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Oct 8, 2024 12:22 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Congress spent ₹585 crore on 2024 Lok Sabha election, 4 state assembly polls
- The Congress, which had claimed a cash crunch ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, spent around ₹585 crore on the parliamentary polls and the state polls.
Oct 8, 2024 12:16 AM IST
India News Live Updates: ‘Will win more seats than exit polls show’: Congress leader on Haryana election
- Despite exit polls showing a clear majority for Congress in Haryana Assembly Polls, Supriya Shrinate exuded confidence, saying that will win more seats.
Oct 8, 2024 12:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: CPI(M) shows solidarity with Palestine, says ‘Centre helping Israel in American conspiracy’
- The CPI(M) on Monday condemned India's involvement in the Israel-Hamas war, claiming that India is "helping Israel in America's conspiracy."
News india news India News Live Today October 8, 2024: Congress spent ₹585 crore on 2024 Lok Sabha election, 4 state assembly polls