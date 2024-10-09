Live
India News Live Today October 9, 2024: RG Kar senior doctors' resignations symbolic, no impact on patient care yet
Oct 9, 2024 12:23 AM IST
India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
Latest news on October 9, 2024: 67 hours on, protesting junior doctors continue 'indefinite hunger strike' over justice for RG Kar rape-murder incident (Photo by Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)
India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Oct 9, 2024 12:23 AM IST
India News Live Updates: RG Kar senior doctors' resignations symbolic, no impact on patient care yet
- The mass resignation of 54 senior doctors from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday hasn't affected healthcare services in the facility.
Oct 9, 2024 12:19 AM IST
India News Live Updates: ‘Always been shameless’: Union Minister Giriraj Singh slams Congress after BJP's Haryana victory
- Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday, following the BJP's victory in the Haryana elections, responded to Congress's blame on EVM malfunctioning.
Oct 9, 2024 12:10 AM IST
India News Live Updates: PM Modi congratulates NC-Cong alliance for victory in Jammu & Kashmir polls; hails ‘victory of Constitution’
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated the National Conference alliance over its victory in Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls.
Oct 9, 2024 12:02 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Did delimitation change the electoral game in Jammu and Kashmir?
- The number of assembly constituencies (ACs) in Jammu and Kashmir increased from 83 (excluding Ladakh) to 90 after delimitation.
News india news India News Live Today October 9, 2024: RG Kar senior doctors' resignations symbolic, no impact on patient care yet