India News Live Today September 19, 2024: N Chandrababu Naidu claims Jagan govt used animal fat in Tirupati laddu
Sep 19, 2024 11:33 AM IST
Latest news on September 19, 2024: Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu
India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India.
India News Live Updates: N Chandrababu Naidu claims Jagan govt used animal fat in Tirupati laddu
- The Tirupati Laddu is distributed at the revered Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, which is run by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).
India News Live Updates: Bihar: Over 20 Dalit homes torched over land dispute; Mallikarjun Kharge, Mayawati react
- 15 people have been detained so far in Bihar's Nawada. SIT has launched search operations to nab other accused persons.
Sep 19, 2024 11:27 AM IST
India News Live Updates: DoT notifies right of way rules
- The rules prescribe how telecommunication infrastructure, including mobile towers, poles, common ducts and conduits to hold cabling, can be installed over public and private property
