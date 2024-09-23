Live
India News Live Today September 23, 2024: Tirupati Laddu row: CM Naidu attacks Jagan Reddy, orders Santhi Homam Panchagavya Prokshana
Sep 23, 2024 7:45 AM IST
India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
Latest news on September 23, 2024: Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu with Executive Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), J. Shyamala Rao.
India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Sep 23, 2024 7:45 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Tirupati Laddu row: CM Naidu attacks Jagan Reddy, orders Santhi Homam Panchagavya Prokshana
- Tirupati Laddu row: Chandrababu Naidu accused Jagan Mohan Reddy of appointing people close to him as Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board members.
Sep 23, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.33 °C, check weather forecast for September 23, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on September 23, 2024 here.
Sep 23, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.67 °C, check weather forecast for September 23, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on September 23, 2024 here.
Sep 23, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at 2.05 °C, check weather forecast for September 23, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jammu and Kashmir on September 23, 2024 here.
Sep 23, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.91 °C, check weather forecast for September 23, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on September 23, 2024 here.
Sep 23, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.19 °C, check weather forecast for September 23, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on September 23, 2024 here.
Sep 23, 2024 7:00 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.82 °C, check weather forecast for September 23, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on September 23, 2024 here.
Sep 23, 2024 6:36 AM IST
India News Live Updates: PM Modi attends tech CEOs' roundtable in US, to address UNGA | 10 points
- Modi, on his final leg of his three-day visit to US, is set to address the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
Sep 23, 2024 6:25 AM IST
India News Live Updates: 'Maggots near fridge, foul smell...': What Bengaluru victim's mother said in FIR
- Bengaluru horror: The body was cut into 30 pieces and stored inside a refrigerator.
News india news India News Live Today September 23, 2024: Tirupati Laddu row: CM Naidu attacks Jagan Reddy, orders Santhi Homam Panchagavya Prokshana