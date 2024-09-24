Live
India News Live Today September 24, 2024: PM Narendra Modi meets Ukraine's Zelensky in New York, reaffirms peace support
Sep 24, 2024 6:34 AM IST
India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
Latest news on September 24, 2024: Prime Minister Modi meets Ukrainian President Zelensky in New York.
India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Sep 24, 2024 6:34 AM IST
India News Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi meets Ukraine's Zelensky in New York, reaffirms peace support
- During his three-day visit to the US, PM Narendra Modi engaged in a series of high-profile events including the Quad Leaders' Summit in Wilmington.
Sep 24, 2024 6:13 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Bengaluru fridge case: Mahalakshmi's husband suspects lover's role in murder
- Hemant Das Das, Makshmi's husband, said a complaint had been filed against her alleged lover at a Bengaluru police station several months ago.
News india news India News Live Today September 24, 2024: PM Narendra Modi meets Ukraine's Zelensky in New York, reaffirms peace support