India News Live Today September 26, 2024: Himachal Pradesh takes cue from UP govt, makes it mandatory to display ‘owner's ID’ at eateries

Thursday, Sep 26, 2024
    Live

    By HT News Desk
    Sep 26, 2024 7:46 AM IST
    India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India's latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
    Latest news on September 26, 2024: Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh (HT Photo)
    Latest news on September 26, 2024: Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh (HT Photo)

    India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Sep 26, 2024 7:46 AM IST

    India News Live Updates: Himachal Pradesh takes cue from UP govt, makes it mandatory to display ‘owner's ID’ at eateries

    • Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh said that the decision addressed “apprehensions” expressed by locals about the rising number of migrants.
    Read the full story here

    Sep 26, 2024 7:38 AM IST

    India News Live Updates: Mumbai rain: 45-year-old woman drowns in open drain in Andheri

    • Mumbai rain: The woman was rescued by the fire brigade but was declared dead when she reached the hospital.
    Read the full story here

    Sep 26, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    India News Live Updates: Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.6 °C, check weather forecast for September 26, 2024

    • Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on September 26, 2024 here.
    Read the full story here

    Sep 26, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    India News Live Updates: Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.95 °C, check weather forecast for September 26, 2024

    • Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on September 26, 2024 here.
    Read the full story here

    Sep 26, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    India News Live Updates: Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -0.81 °C, check weather forecast for September 26, 2024

    • Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jammu and Kashmir on September 26, 2024 here.
    Read the full story here

    Sep 26, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    India News Live Updates: Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for September 26, 2024

    • Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on September 26, 2024 here.
    Read the full story here

    Sep 26, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    India News Live Updates: Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.9 °C, check weather forecast for September 26, 2024

    • Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on September 26, 2024 here.
    Read the full story here

    Sep 26, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    India News Live Updates: Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.12 °C, check weather forecast for September 26, 2024

    • Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on September 26, 2024 here.
    Read the full story here

    Sep 26, 2024 6:54 AM IST

    India News Live Updates: Mumbai rain: 14 flights diverted, local trains affected; Red alert for Palghar | Maharashtra weather updates

    • Maharashtra weather: Officials in Mumbai, Pune, Thane, and Palghar have announced the closure of schools and colleges on Thursday amid heavy rain warnings.
    Read the full story here

