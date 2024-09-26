India News Live Today September 26, 2024: Himachal Pradesh takes cue from UP govt, makes it mandatory to display ‘owner's ID’ at eateries

Live
Himachal Pradesh takes cue from UP govt, makes it mandatory to display 'owner's ID' at eateries
September 26, 2024
September 26, 2024
Himachal Pradesh takes cue from UP govt, makes it mandatory to display 'owner's ID' at eateries
- Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh said that the decision addressed “apprehensions” expressed by locals about the rising number of migrants.
September 26, 2024
Mumbai rain: 45-year-old woman drowns in open drain in Andheri
- Mumbai rain: The woman was rescued by the fire brigade but was declared dead when she reached the hospital.
September 26, 2024
Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.6 °C, check weather forecast for September 26, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on September 26, 2024 here.
September 26, 2024
Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.95 °C, check weather forecast for September 26, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on September 26, 2024 here.
September 26, 2024
Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -0.81 °C, check weather forecast for September 26, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jammu and Kashmir on September 26, 2024 here.
September 26, 2024
Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for September 26, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on September 26, 2024 here.
September 26, 2024
Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.9 °C, check weather forecast for September 26, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on September 26, 2024 here.
September 26, 2024
Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.12 °C, check weather forecast for September 26, 2024
- Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on September 26, 2024 here.
September 26, 2024
Mumbai rain: 14 flights diverted, local trains affected; Red alert for Palghar | Maharashtra weather updates
- Maharashtra weather: Officials in Mumbai, Pune, Thane, and Palghar have announced the closure of schools and colleges on Thursday amid heavy rain warnings.
