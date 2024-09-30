Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi270C
Sunday, Sep 29, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    India News Live Today September 30, 2024: Kuki militants seek release of ‘secessionist’

    By HT News Desk
    Sep 30, 2024 4:09 AM IST
    India News Live: Stay informed with our live blog covering India’s latest in politics, economy, crime, and general news. Get real-time updates on political developments, financial trends, crime reports, and important events across the country. Stay connected with the most crucial stories shaping India, all in one place.
    Latest news on September 30, 2024: The two Meitei youths being held hostage by the Kuki militants (Screengrab from viral video)
    Latest news on September 30, 2024: The two Meitei youths being held hostage by the Kuki militants (Screengrab from viral video)

    India News Live: Get real time updates on the latest happenings across India. From key political shifts and government decisions to economic developments and crime reports, we bring you real-time information as it unfolds. Our coverage also includes general news, spotlighting significant events and issues impacting daily life. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Sep 30, 2024 4:09 AM IST

    India News Live Updates: Kuki militants seek release of ‘secessionist’

    • The militants have two Meitei men in their custody and are demanding the release of the release of Mark T Haokip, currently in the custody of the NIA.
    Read the full story here

    Sep 30, 2024 4:04 AM IST

    India News Live Updates: FIR filed over Lawrence Bishnoi’s 'interview' inside prison

    • The FIR was registered in Jaipur on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court recently.
    Read the full story here

    News india news India News Live Today September 30, 2024: Kuki militants seek release of ‘secessionist’
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes