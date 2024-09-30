Live
India News Live Today September 30, 2024: Kuki militants seek release of ‘secessionist’
Sep 30, 2024 4:09 AM IST
Latest news on September 30, 2024: The two Meitei youths being held hostage by the Kuki militants (Screengrab from viral video)
- The militants have two Meitei men in their custody and are demanding the release of the release of Mark T Haokip, currently in the custody of the NIA.
Sep 30, 2024 4:04 AM IST
India News Live Updates: FIR filed over Lawrence Bishnoi’s 'interview' inside prison
- The FIR was registered in Jaipur on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court recently.
