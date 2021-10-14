India now gives befitting reply: Amit Shah warns Pakistan, refers to surgical strike

In a warning to Islamabad, Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday said there was a time when there used to be talks when India's border came under attack. But now, India gives a befitting reply to terrorist attacks, the home minister said in Goa as he remembered 2016's surgical strike.

"Surgical strike under PM Modi and former defence minister Manohar Parrikar was an important step. We sent out a message that no one can disturb India's borders. There was a time for talks, But now is the time to reciprocate," Shah said remembering the contribution of Goa's Manohar Parrikar as the defence minister. The home minister was speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the National Forensic Sciences University in Goa.

"When the terrorists attacked Poonch, India gave a befitting reply in the form of surgical strike. That was the beginning of a new chapter when India conveyed the message that it will give a reply in the same language," Amit Shah said.

The home minister's message comes at a time when terror activities have seen an uptick in J&K and many civilians have been killed in the last few days. The rise of the Taliban in Afghanistan is being globally seen as an impetus to terror activities, against which India has issued stern messages on international platforms as well.

On September 229, 2016, the Indian Army carried out surgical strikes on terrorist launch pads across the Line of Control, in a response to the terrorist attack on Uri.

