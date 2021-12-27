As India opens jabs for 15-18 yrs, boosters for 60+, here's how Cowin registration will work

India will soon begin vaccinating its children aged between 15 and 18 years against coronavirus disease. In a televised address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that besides the adolescents, ‘precautionary doses’ will be given to citizens above 60 years of age with co-morbidities as well as healthcare workers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday, the government came out with a set of guidelines to be followed for registration of eligible vaccine beneficiaries as the country moves on the next phase of the inoculation drive to fight the virus amid concerns over rising cases.

Here is a detailed guideline on the same:

- The process for registration of children on the Cowin app will be similar to the registration of adults on the platform.

- Children between 15-18 years will be able to book their slots on the Cowin app by simply registering with their ID card from January 1.

- Dr R S Sharma, Cowin platform chief, said besides Aadhaar and other national identity cards, children can use their class 10th ID card for registration.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

- Only Covaxin will be available for those belonging to 15 and 18 years of age

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON