As India opens jabs for 15-18 yrs, boosters for 60+, here's how Cowin registration will work
As India opens jabs for 15-18 yrs, boosters for 60+, here's how Cowin registration will work

Necessary modifications are being done on the Cowin portal to register the new category of vaccination.
From January 1, children in the age group of 15-18 will be eligible to register on the Co-WIN platform.
Published on Dec 27, 2021 06:32 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Singharia | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

India will soon begin vaccinating its children aged between 15 and 18 years against coronavirus disease. In a televised address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that besides the adolescents, ‘precautionary doses’ will be given to citizens above 60 years of age with co-morbidities as well as healthcare workers.

On Monday, the government came out with a set of guidelines to be followed for registration of eligible vaccine beneficiaries as the country moves on the next phase of the inoculation drive to fight the virus amid concerns over rising cases.

Here is a detailed guideline on the same:

- The process for registration of children on the Cowin app will be similar to the registration of adults on the platform.

- Children between 15-18 years will be able to book their slots on the Cowin app by simply registering with their ID card from January 1.

- Dr R S Sharma, Cowin platform chief, said besides Aadhaar and other national identity cards, children can use their class 10th ID card for registration.

- Only Covaxin will be available for those belonging to 15 and 18 years of age

Monday, December 27, 2021
