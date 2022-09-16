India, Pakistan end their 2nd conflict with a ceasefire

Fifty-seven years ago, India and Pakistan ordered a ceasefire to end the 1965 war, the second conflict between the two countries that began with the latter’s army launching Operation Gibraltar in August of that year to infiltrate a force of thousands into Kashmir to engineer an uprising, capture vital installations and annex the border state.

A swift and firm Indian response thwarted the Pakistani plan in Kashmir, but the conflict soon spread to the entire western sector. Pakistan launched Operation Grand Slam on September 1, 1965 after the failure of Operation Gibraltar.

Operation Grand Slam was aimed at Akhnoor near Jammu to isolate Indian positions at Naushera, Rajouri and Poonch. “The Indian Air Force played a major role in blunting the Pak offensive. Pakistan’s grand aim to capture Akhnoor was thwarted,”said a paper published by the United Service Institution of India in 2015.

The Indian reaction to Pakistan’s Grand Slam came by way of counter offensives, beginning September 6, across the international border from Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Rajasthan, wrote Major General PJS Sandhu (retd) who authored the USI paper.

“The ‘go-ahead’ for an all-out military response was given by the Emergency Committee of the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on September 3. The Indian grand strategy was to threaten Lahore and Sialkot, thus relieving pressure in the Chhamb-Jaurian sector (Jammu area) and while doing so, degrade Pakistani armed potential and capture some territory which could be used for bargaining in the post-war negotiations,” he wrote.

The fierce battles fought during the war included those at Haji Pir, Asal Uttar, Burki, Phillora and Dograi. The war also saw a series of air battles in which Indian Gnats shot down Pakistani F-86 Sabres.

Despite a ceasefire, India was perceived as the victor due to its success in halting the Pakistan-backed insurgency in Kashmir, and the outcome was viewed as a “political-strategic” victory in India. In 2015, Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh, the last surviving armed force commander of the conflict, said that the war ended in a stalemate, but only due to international pressure for a ceasefire, and that India would have achieved a decisive victory had hostilities continued for a few more days.

An article published in Sainik Samachar, the defence ministry’s magazine, in November 1965 touched on the “war in the air”.

It said, “The Gnat was soon nicknamed ‘Sabre Slayer’, and not without reason. Its performance in the air battles was so impressive that even the supersonic F-104s refused to engage it in battle, and almost invariably decided to break off by cutting in their afterburners, when chased by a Gnat.”

Asal Uttar in Punjab became the graveyard of Pakistani tanks, while the enemy also lost scores of tanks at Burki. The 1965 war gave India a new generation of war heroes including Havildar Abdul Hamid, Lieutenant Colonel AB Tarapore, Major (later lieutenant general) RS Dyal and the air force’s Keelor brothers.

The announcement of the ceasefire was front-paged by Hindustan Times.

“As soon as the message from U Thant (then secretary-general of the United Nations) was received in Delhi and the Government decided to accept the new deadline for the cessation of hostilities, the Chief of Army Staff, Gen JN Chaudhuri, and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Arjan Singh, went to the Prime Minister’s room in the South Block to receive their instructions. Mr Shastri had already been in touch with Defence Minister YB Chavan,” HT reported when the ceasefire came into effect.

“While informing Parliament of India’s acceptance of the Security Council’s ceasefire call, Prime Minister Shastri made it amply clear today that what the Government had agreed to was a “simple ceasefire (without any preconditions),” the report added.

The Lok Sabha was packed when the Prime Minister rose to read his carefully drafted statement, and he was cheered several times during the 15-minute speech, HT reported.