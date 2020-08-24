e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / India performs 600,000 Covid tests on Sunday, lowest in 2 weeks

India performs 600,000 Covid tests on Sunday, lowest in 2 weeks

On Saturday, 801,147 tests were conducted across 1,515 Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-approved laboratories in the country.

india Updated: Aug 24, 2020 11:39 IST
Rhythma Kaul
Rhythma Kaul
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A KMC health worker uses an oximeter on a resident before collecting the sample for Covid-19 test in Kolkata on Sunday.
A KMC health worker uses an oximeter on a resident before collecting the sample for Covid-19 test in Kolkata on Sunday. (PTI)
         

India’s daily day testing for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) dropped sharply on Sunday, as 609,917 tests were conducted .

The daily testing figure was around 200,000 less than that of the previous day.

Also read: Ludhiana residents struggle to give Covid samples

Sunday’s was the lowest test count since August 10, when 477,027 tests were conducted.

On Saturday, 801,147 tests were conducted across 1,515 Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-approved laboratories in the country.

Last Friday, India had achieved a milestone, when it had conducted a million tests.

On average, the country has been conducting 850,000 tests per day over the past week.

On August 1, 5,25,689 tests were conducted; on August 6 (6, 664,949); and on August 16 (746,608).

ICMR officials said during weekends the number of swab samples that arrive for testing is usually lower, but the rising average daily tests in the past three weeks are a pointer towards the progress being made in aggressive Covid-19 testing mechanism across the country.

“On weekends, the number of tests usually goes down a bit. There could be several reasons, including fewer swab samples being collected and reduced work shifts of laboratory technicians. This is more an aberration than a norm. It doesn’t mean that the country’s testing capacity has reduced. The daily testing count is only going to increase from here on,” said an ICMR official requesting anonymity.

India, which had conducted its first Covid-19 test on January 23 at ICMR’s National Institute of Virology in Pune, has conducted 3,590,213 tests to date.

tags
top news
Sonia Gandhi’s resignation, polls for new chief may figure in Congress meet today
Sonia Gandhi’s resignation, polls for new chief may figure in Congress meet today
Red category rain warning issued for Rajasthan, Saurashtra and Kutch
Red category rain warning issued for Rajasthan, Saurashtra and Kutch
As India’s Covid-19 tally climbs over 3.1 million, recoveries cross 2.3 million
As India’s Covid-19 tally climbs over 3.1 million, recoveries cross 2.3 million
Military option on table if talks fail: Rawat on China
Military option on table if talks fail: Rawat on China
A look at how Congress faced a similar leadership crisis in 1998-99
A look at how Congress faced a similar leadership crisis in 1998-99
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un in coma, sister Kim Yo-jong to take over: Reports
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un in coma, sister Kim Yo-jong to take over: Reports
Gold prices fall for 4th straight day, down over Rs 4,000 from month high
Gold prices fall for 4th straight day, down over Rs 4,000 from month high
Explained: What started dissent in Congress?
Explained: What started dissent in Congress?
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Bigg Boss 14Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In