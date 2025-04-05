Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

India progressed from aspiring to inspiring nation: Ex-President Kovind

PTI |
Apr 05, 2025 09:43 PM IST

India progressed from aspiring to inspiring nation: Ex-President Kovind

Kolkata, Former President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said that India has moved from being an aspiring nation to an inspiring nation.

India progressed from aspiring to inspiring nation: Ex-President Kovind
India progressed from aspiring to inspiring nation: Ex-President Kovind

Addressing a programme here, he said that India's journey in the last two decades has been nothing but extraordinary.

"We have moved from being an aspiring nation to an inspiring nation," the former president said.

Noting that the world is taking notice of India not just as a market, but as a world leader, he said that this transformation did not happen by chance.

"It is a result of bold decision-making, strategic vision and unwavering commitment of both the government and the people of India," Kovind said.

He said that the most remarkable dimension of the India story has been that 25 crore people came out of poverty in the past one decade.

Kovind said that till the mid-1990s, almost half of the country was living under the poverty line.

Maintaining that India has undergone a digital transformation in the last one decade, he said that because of this, government services have been rendered more accessible and convenient for citizens.

The former president said that the trinity of Jandhan account, Aadhaar and mobile phone has ensured that government benefits reach the intended beneficiaries without "leakages, corruption or delay".

"With Aadhaar-linked authentication, middlemen and fake beneficiaries are eliminated and subsidies and welfare payments are now directly transferred to the bank accounts of beneficiaries," he said.

Stating that government procurement had earlier been plagued by corruption, he said that to put an end to this, the government e-marketplace portal was introduced.

"Now all government departments list their requirements on this transparent digital platform where vendors compete through an open bidding process. As a result, corruption has been significantly curbed," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / India progressed from aspiring to inspiring nation: Ex-President Kovind
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On