India records 7,081 new Covid-19 cases, active caseload down by 652

India's Covid-19 tally jumped to 34,740,275 after the country reported 7,081 cases of infection in the last 24 hours. The active caseload saw a decline of 652 cases and it now stands at 83913, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare's daily health bulletin. It is the lowest in the last 18 months.

With 0.24 per cent, the active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases currently, the health ministry also informed.

The death toll has climbed to 4,77,422, with 264 daily fatalities, according to the ministry.

The 264 new fatalities include 218 from Kerala and 11 from Maharashtra. Kerala has been reconciling Covid deaths for the past few days so the death tally of the state is high.

The country also reported steady recoveries as 7,469 people recuperated from the viral infection in the last 24 hours. The number of total Recoveries now stands at 34,178,940, it also said. While the recovery rate is currently at 98.38 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

On the vaccination front, the country has administered 3.74 billion vaccine doses as of Saturday evening.

The Delhi government on Saturday converted four private hospitals into dedicated centres for the treatment of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron.

These four hospitals are Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Max Hospital in Saket, Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj and Batra Hospital in the Tughlakabad area of the national capital.

Before this, only the government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital was designated for the Omicron treatment.

India has so far reported over 100 cases of the Omicron. The country detected its first Omicron case on December 2 in Karnataka.

