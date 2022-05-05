India records over 3,000 Covid-19 fresh cases, 55 deaths in last 24 hours

India on Thursday recorded fresh Covid-19 cases over the 3,000 mark for the second consecutive day. A total of 3,275 fresh Covid-19 infections have been recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the coronavirus tally to 4,30,91,393. The country has also recorded 55 deaths due to the Covid-19 virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total deaths in the country to 523,975.

As per the union health ministry data, a total of 3,010 people have been recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 4,25,47,699. The recovery rate in the country stands at 98.74%.

With an addition of 210 active cases, the total active cases stand at 19,719 accounting 0.05% of the total cases. While the daily positivity rate is at 0.77% , the weekly positivity rate is at 0.78 % , according to the health ministry data.

A total of 83.93 crore samples for coronavirus have been tested so far in the country - with 4,23,430 tests being conducted in the past 24 hours.

India's cumulative vaccine coverage has reached 189.63 crore so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. While 5,85,90,473 first dose and 4,27,69,308 second doses have been administered for the 15 to 18 years age group, 2,97,07,359 first doses and 83,90,978 second doses have been administered in the age group of 12 to 14 years. Meanwhile, 2,79,75,974 precaution doses (booster doses) have been administered for people over 60 years of age, healthcare workers, and frontline workers.

After a massive dip in the Covid-19 cases, Delhi and Maharashtra have started witnessing a slight surge in their daily cases. A day after registering an increase in the cases, Delhi on Wednesday had seen a slight dip again with 1,354 cases in 24-hours. Delhi currently has a positivity rate of 7.64 percent.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus cases have been on a rise on the global front with the emergence of new Covid-19 variants including XE, BA.2 variants. China has been witnessing one of its worst Covid outbreaks since 2020 - with Shanghai becoming the major hotspot.