India records over 70,000 Covid-19 recoveries for 2 consecutive days

india

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 15:52 IST

India recorded over 70,000 Covid-19 recoveries for the second successive day on Sunday. The country also recorded its highest-ever Covid-19 tally in 24 hours. With 90,632 fresh cases, India’s tally reached over 4.11 million on Sunday.

As many as 73,642 patients have recovered and been discharged from either home isolation or hospitals in the last 24 hours. The total numbers of recoveries have reached nearly 32 lakh.

Also read: Covid-19 toll in India crosses 70k-mark

“This surge in numbers of patients getting recovered has taken India’s recovery rate to 77.32%,” health ministry said in a press release.

“The Centre, in collaboration with AIIMS, New Delhi has led the process of continuous upgradation of clinical management skills of the ICU doctors in the dedicated Covid-19 hospitals across the country. These measures have resulted in saving more lives. India’s Case Fatality Rate, one of the lowest globally, continues to further compress. It is pegged at 1.72% today,” the ministry said.

Also read: Over 90,000 Covid-19 cases recorded in India in single day

“Sustained efforts by the Centre and State/UT governments have substantially resulted in higher number of people getting identified at an early stage for the infection through very high levels of testing and this has enabled their timely treatment,” the ministry said.

As many as 70,626 people have lost their lives due to the infection in the country.