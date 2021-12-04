Mandaviya rejoices as India administers over 1 crore single-day Covid-19 vaccine jabs once again

India on Saturday registered yet another milestone of inoculating over 1 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses in a single day. This is the sixth time that the country has achieved this feat, especially at a time when the 'Har Ghar Dastak' (door-to-door) vaccination campaign is underway.

Taking to Twitter, Union health and family welfare minister Mansukh Mandaviya hailed India’s achievement. “India achieves another 10000000 Covid-19 vaccinations today. With the Har Ghar Dastak campaign in full swing, the world’s largest vaccination drive is touching new heights and accomplishing new feats under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership,” he tweeted.

According to the CoWIN portal, India inoculated 1,02,84,861 Covid-19 vaccine doses on Saturday at the time of writing this report.

India first achieved the feat of administering 1 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses on August 27, and repeated it five times till September 27. On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, which falls on September 17, the country inoculated over 2.5 crore Covid-19 vaccine shots – thus setting a world record. At the moment, the country’s cumulative vaccination coverage has surpassed 127 crore.

During a press briefing on Thursday, joint secretary of union health ministry Lav Agarwal said that during the 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign, vaccination rates shot up. First dose vaccination rose by 5.9%, while the rate of second dose increased by 11.7%.

This development comes on a day when India detected its fourth case of Omicron variant of Covid-19 in Maharashtra. The 33-year-old man from Kalyan-Dombivli had travelled to South Africa’s Cape Town, and came back via Dubai and Delhi. Earlier in the day, another man from Gujarat’s Jamnagar, who had come back to India from Zimbabwe, tested positive for the variant.

On Thursday, the first two cases of Omicron were reported in India after two men aged 66 and 46 tested positive for the same in Karnataka. The 66-year-old man, who is a South African national, has also returned to his home country and his RT-PCR test report that he showed before leaving India has raised questions.