India remarks on Pakistan’s move, terms it so-called “political map”. Read full statement here

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 20:42 IST

India on Tuesday remarked on Imran Khan-led Pakistan’s government’s new move of unveiling a new “political map of Pakistan” that counts Jammu and Kashmir and Junagadh in Gujarat as its territories.

Dubbing it as ‘an exercise in political absurdity’, India said Pakistan’s ‘ridiculous assertions’ do not have leal validity nor international credibility.

Here is the full statement released by ministry of external affairs:

We have seen a so-called “political map” of Pakistan that has been released by Prime Minister Imran Khan. This is an exercise in political absurdity, laying untenable claims to territories in the Indian State of Gujarat and our Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and of Ladakh. These ridiculous assertions have neither legal validity nor international credibility. In fact, this new effort only confirms reality of Pakistan’s obsession with territorial aggrandisement supported by cross-border terrorism.