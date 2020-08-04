e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / India remarks on Pakistan’s move, terms it so-called “political map”. Read full statement here

India remarks on Pakistan’s move, terms it so-called “political map”. Read full statement here

Dubbing it as an exercise in political absurdity, India said Pakistan’s ‘ridiculous assertions’ do not have leal validity nor international credibility.

india Updated: Aug 04, 2020 20:42 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pakistani Rangers and Indian Border Security Force (BSF) officers lower their national flags at Wagah border.
Pakistani Rangers and Indian Border Security Force (BSF) officers lower their national flags at Wagah border. (REUTERS)
         

India on Tuesday remarked on Imran Khan-led Pakistan’s government’s new move of unveiling a new “political map of Pakistan” that counts Jammu and Kashmir and Junagadh in Gujarat as its territories.

Dubbing it as ‘an exercise in political absurdity’, India said Pakistan’s ‘ridiculous assertions’ do not have leal validity nor international credibility.

Also read | ‘Cartographic hallucination’: Pakistan issues a new political map to needle India

Here is the full statement released by ministry of external affairs:

We have seen a so-called “political map” of Pakistan that has been released by Prime Minister Imran Khan. This is an exercise in political absurdity, laying untenable claims to territories in the Indian State of Gujarat and our Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and of Ladakh. These ridiculous assertions have neither legal validity nor international credibility. In fact, this new effort only confirms reality of Pakistan’s obsession with territorial aggrandisement supported by cross-border terrorism.

tags
top news
‘Political absurdity’: India roasts Imran Khan over Pakistan’s new ‘political map’
‘Political absurdity’: India roasts Imran Khan over Pakistan’s new ‘political map’
Cabinet minister Dharmendra Pradhan tests positive Covid-19
Cabinet minister Dharmendra Pradhan tests positive Covid-19
‘I am proud of you, Delhiites’, says Kejriwal as active cases reduce to 9K
‘I am proud of you, Delhiites’, says Kejriwal as active cases reduce to 9K
‘Make sure differences do not escalate into disputes’: China to India on border row
‘Make sure differences do not escalate into disputes’: China to India on border row
Amaravati to remain Andhra capital till Aug 14, HC stays govt order on 3 capitals
Amaravati to remain Andhra capital till Aug 14, HC stays govt order on 3 capitals
Vivo to pull out of IPL 2020 title sponsorship: BCCI sources
Vivo to pull out of IPL 2020 title sponsorship: BCCI sources
Sachin Pilot camp denies BJP leader met them at Haryana resort
Sachin Pilot camp denies BJP leader met them at Haryana resort
Ayodhya: At new masjid site, youngsters speak on entire saga | Ground Report
Ayodhya: At new masjid site, youngsters speak on entire saga | Ground Report
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleMP COVID-19 CasesMumbai rains LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In