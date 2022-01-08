India reports 141,000 Covid cases, highest tally since March 2021

New Delhi: India on Friday saw at least 141,000 new cases of Covid-19, the highest single-day increase since May 39, 2021, or in 222 days, as the nationwide surge in infections propelled by the Omicron variant continued to soar.

Friday’s case count of 141,506 means that daily cases have now grown more than 10-fold in just 10 days (there were just 9,155 new infections on December 28) – a speed of rise in infections previously unseen in the two years of the pandemic in the country.

To be sure, such a sharp rise in daily infections is keeping in line with trends in Covid waves seen across the world due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Experts have said that while infections of the new variant, which was first discovered in South Africa in early November, are spreading a lot faster than previous iterations of the coronavirus, they are largely asymptomatic or mild, with only small fraction resulting in deaths across the world.

Government officials have privately said they are working under the assumption that daily infections will surpass the record of more than 414,000 set in May, given what has happened in countries, such as the United States where daily cases have risen past 1 million.

“We will clearly surpass our record shortly and reach a new peak by early February,” M.D. Gupte, a former director of the state-run National Institute of Epidemiology and an immunisation adviser to the government, told Reuters.

“Given the size of our population, we will report more daily cases than the U.S. But what we have seen is that these cases are much more mild, so the need for hospitalisation and oxygen and all that is not picking up.”